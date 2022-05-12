BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seniors at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women celebrated on Thursday after they committed to the college of their choice for College Signing Day.

“Today was our annual signing day. It’s when we sign off where we’re going to college,” said Niaja Batts, a senior at the school.

The public charter middle and high school in Mount Vernon started the annual tradition back in 2016 after former First Lady Michelle Obama launched College Signing Day, in 2015, to promote education after high school.

“We celebrated all our girl’s post-secondary decisions whether it was college, a trade school, a career school, we celebrated all of their success,” said Alyssia Green, the Director of College & Career Success at the school.

62 students signed their letters on Thursday and committed to 21 different schools including Bowie State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland, College Park.

“It’s just so much to celebrate with everybody, tell everybody what school we’re going to for the next four years,” said Morgan Jones, a senior at the school.

The school has had a 100% college acceptance for seven years in a row.

“We know that black and brown girls do not graduate high school at a rate that everybody else does and so we want to go ahead and go against that grain and empower our girls through leadership to go ahead go to college,” said Green.