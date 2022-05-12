BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Doctors made an emergency delivery Thursday night after a pregnant woman and a man were killed in a drive-by shooting in North Baltimore, police said.
The newborn baby is in “grave” condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The baby’s condition is due to early delivery.READ MORE: City Council President Mosby Violated Ethics Law By Accepting Donations From Legal Defense Fund, Board Finds
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 300 block of 23rd Street in the Old Goucher neighborhood, police said. There, they found the woman and man shot multiple times in a parked vehicle.READ MORE: ‘Fix Them Up’: Residents Demanding Action On Almost 15,000 Vacant Homes In Baltimore As City Tries To Curb Violence
The two were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. Doctors delivered the baby from the woman, who was in “grave” condition, but she died shortly after, police said.
Harrison said the victims had just pulled into a parking spot when a vehicle, with at least two suspects inside, pulled up and opened fire into the parked vehicle.MORE NEWS: Ravens 2022 Schedule Released: Baltimore To Play Christmas Eve, New Year's Day
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police or call Metro Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-866-756-2587.