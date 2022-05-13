CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 79-year-old man was shot in the leg near a laundromat in Carrollton Ridge on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Smallwood Avenue at 5:48 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities

Anyone with information should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

