BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 79-year-old man was shot in the leg near a laundromat in Carrollton Ridge on Friday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Smallwood Avenue at 5:48 p.m., police said.
79yo shot tonight Carrollton Ridge. it happened just two blocks from where a man was found shot dead on Sunday inside a burning home. @wjz pic.twitter.com/gfyOus1MdD
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 13, 2022
Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities
Anyone with information should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.