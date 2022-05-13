CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting this week in Lansdowne that sent two people to the hospital.

Wilbur Anderson, 42, and Victor Gay Jr., 32, were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore County Police said.

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road in Lansdowne, authorities said.

Officers called to that scene found a woman shot inside an apartment and a man shot multiple times outside. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the victims’ conditions as of Friday morning.

Anderson and Gay are being held without bond while awaiting trial.

