BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday dawned with a touch of drizzle, low clouds, and a touch of light rain overnight.

There has been some very spotty shower activity and a few peaks of sun too.

This weekend will feature more of the same.

Spotty showers and some thundershowers are possible tomorrow and again on Sunday. Temperature highs will warm into the mid- or upper-70s.

The Baltimore area may even see the low 80s on Sunday.

But by Monday, a cold front will cross the region.

There will be very warm air in place and some increase in instability in the atmosphere.

Some gusty thunderstorms are likely to erupt by the afternoon or evening.

Following the front, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday, a shower may develop—perhaps later in the day.

But that wet weather will be followed by a sunny, warm, but dry Friday.

Despite the chance of showers, this weekend will not be a washout by any measure.