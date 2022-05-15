BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.
County police say that 66-year-old Fanny Mae Walton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Windsor Mill area.
The 5'5 and 135-pound woman was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time she went missing, according to authorities.
She was also carrying a white mesh bag, police said.
Anyone who sees Walton or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or dial 410-887-1340.