By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Missing person, Vulnerable Senior

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

County police say that 66-year-old Fanny Mae Walton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Windsor Mill area.

The 5’5 and 135-pound woman was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time she went missing, according to authorities. 

She was also carrying a white mesh bag, police said.

Anyone who sees Walton or has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or dial 410-887-1340.

