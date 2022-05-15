BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has doubled the reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland for any information that leads investigators to the person who killed a pregnant woman and her fiancé in East Baltimore.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland began offering a cash reward of $8,000 on Sunday afternoon. The volunteer-based organization said it would give up to $8,000 for tips leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Angel Smith, 38, and her fiance, Yahmell Montague.

A few hours later, Hogan announced via social media that he would double that reward. Now, a tipster could receive up to $16,000 for information that helps homicide detectives find the shooter.

“Through our Re-Fund The Police initiative, the state is matching all Crime Stoppers rewards that lead to arrests,” Hogan said on Twitter.

Smith and Montague were inside a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when someone started firing multiple bullets at them on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival. Smith too was pronounced dead shortly after giving birth to a newborn girl, who was initially listed in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.

Smith was seven months pregnant at the time when she was killed.

On Saturday, family members told WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to family members.

Anyone with information can contact the volunteer-based organization at 866-756-2587.