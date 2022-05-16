BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s violence has claimed the life of a teen on his prom night.

“I should have him right here. It’s not fair,” Jasmine Brunson’s mother Tiffany Hair said.

Hair is heartbroken over the murder of her son.

“I’m begging you, the police, do something about this,” Hair said. “I’m begging you. He’s a child. A good child.”

The 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student was shot to death hours after he attended his junior prom.

WJZ spoke with his mother, Tiffany Hair. She calls him “Jay.”

“We had a video of him leaving for prom and he is just loving himself,” she said.

Baltimore Police said Brunson was shot while attending a prom afterparty at a home on East Lafayette Street. Police said the home had been rented for the party.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this to him,” Hair said.

Hair said Brunson was dedicated to his family and was helping take care of his grandfather who just had a stroke.

He also loved boxing. His coaches at Upton Boxing tell WJZ they are heartbroken over his death.

“My son has never been in trouble, never questioned for anything wrong,” Hair said. “My son was a great kid. He fits in. Everywhere he goes, everybody loves my son.”

No arrests have been made in his murder yet. The family is begging for someone to come forward.

“Why isn’t my son’s killer locked up?” Hair said. “I don’t understand. He was a child.”