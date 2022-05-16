BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 16: Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh talks about the late night removal of four confederate statues in the city, on August 16, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. The City of Baltimore removed four statues celebrating confederate heroes from city parks overnight, following the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh filled in Monday as host of the WOLB “Larry Young” radio show.
Radio One was in talks with Pugh to be a fill-in host for two weeks beginning May 16, according to General Manager Howard Mazer.
Former mayoral candidate T.J. Smith is currently hosting the show.
Pugh was released from a federal prison in Alabama and transferred to a Baltimore halfway house in January.
She resigned from the mayor’s office after she was convicted on federal fraud and tax evasion charges.