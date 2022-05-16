BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems, has chosen Baltimore County as the home of its new manufacturing plant, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

Greenland plans to open an estimated 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Nottingham Drive in White Marsh. The plant is set to open in July and and is part of what the governor’s office described as the company’s “major U.S. expansion.”

The governor’s office said Greenland plans to “steadily” create full-time jobs at the new facility, noting that Baltimore County’s workforce was among the reasons the site was selected, along with its location, logistics and incentives.

“Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the Mid Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation,” Hogan said in a prepared statement.

Greenland is billed as one of the leading providers are transmission and drivetrain systems for machinery. The new facility is part of the company’s effort to keep up with demand for electric industrial vehicles, the governor’s office said.

As part of the effort, the company have filed a notice of intent to take advantage of Maryland’s “More Jobs for Marylanders” program, which gives manufacturers financial incentives to create jobs in the state.

In a statement, Greenland CEO Raymond Wang said state and local officials “clearly share” the company’s vision for electrification of industrial vehicles and a mutually beneficial relationship with Greenland.

“We are excited and confident in our decision to build out in Maryland given our extensive selection process. As we have moved forward, our selection has been validated each step of the way,” Wang said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzsewski called the plant a “win-win” situation.

“We continue working toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Baltimore County, and electric machinery and vehicles are a critical part of that future,” he said.