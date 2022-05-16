BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore was targeted by an antisemitic bomb threat over the weekend.
The bomb threat, which was sent by email Saturday morning, was similar to threats received at similar Jewish Community Centers across the country over the past few months, JCC leadership said.
While the threat was found to be non-credible, authorities swept the JCC’s facilities in Owings Mills and Park Heights. No sign of explosives was found at either location.
In an email, JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann and Board Chairwoman Laura Rubenstein said the threat comes at a time the country is wrestling with mass killings that are "rooted in hate and racism."
“The threat we and other JCCs have received are full of antisemitic language and causes frustration and anxiety,” the emailed message said. “We are saddened that situations like these continue to occur.”
The message noted that JCC takes security at its campuses seriously, and it asked that anyone who sees something suspicious, such as an unattended bag on the premises, to notify security and staff.
“We will continue to focus our work at the JCC on building a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community for everyone,” the JCC leadership said.