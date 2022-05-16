BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front that crossed the region on Monday afternoon finally exited the east coast and out over the Atlantic during the night.

Earlier in the day, scattered severe thunderstorms brought hail the size of golf balls to a few locations, mainly in Northern Virginia and also in Calvert and Dorchester counties.

The Baltimore area was mainly bypassed by the storms as drier air with a west wind helped to stabilize the local atmosphere in Central Maryland.

Cooler and much less humid air eventually moved into the region making way for a very pleasant Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a warm front will begin to form south of the region and bring some clouds and a chance of some showers.

The wet weather will arrive by late Wednesday night or on Thursday.

The humidity will be increasing, as well as the temperatures.

The Baltimore area could see temperatures in the low 80s by late Thursday.

But it may get to near 90 by Saturday—just in time for the Preakness!

If that happens, then it will be the warmest day of the year so far!