BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was hurt and several cars were struck Sunday night in a shooting in Severn, authorities said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police.READ MORE: Jewish Community Center Of Greater Baltimore Targeted By Weekend Bomb Threat
Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area learned that someone opened fire at a group of people, striking four parked vehicles, police said.
One of the rounds fragmented and hit a 40-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury as a result. He declined medical treatment at the scene.READ MORE: Maryland Department Health Issues Guidance In Light Of Baby Formula Shortage
Five spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Farmers' Market Unveils Special 'B-Side' Event Schedule
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.