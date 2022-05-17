BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The road to Major League Baseball has been a long one for pitcher Nick Vespi.

“This day’s amazing, I’ve been working on this day since 2015. So I’m excited that it’s finally here.”

Vespi, the Orioles’ 18th-round draft pick in 2015, finally got the call today and will be in the bullpen tonight against the Yankees.

The left-handed pitcher had major success in the minor leagues this season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. A 0.00 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched this season for the Tides.

There’s no time to celebrate for Vespi, with the Orioles hosting the New York Yankees who lead Major League Baseball with 52 home runs, but he’s relishing the opportunity.

“I’m extremely excited, it’s cool that I’m facing the Yankees,” he said. “I’m just ready to be in there and do what I can to help this team win.”

MINOR WAIT, MAJOR MOMENT: The #Orioles 18th rd pick in 2015, Nick Vespi (@whoisnickv) got the call to the big leagues! He’s excited about facing the Yankees in his debut and has some strong praise for another soon to be called up prospect 👀#Birdland @wjz @MarkWJZ pic.twitter.com/X7nijYbr71 — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) May 17, 2022

As for another Orioles prospect who has been the buzz of Baltimore – Adley Rutschman, Vespi has been caught by Rutschman and is ready to see baseball’s #1 prospect join him at Camden Yards.

“Adley’s awesome,” he said. “He’s exactly what the Orioles want out of him and I’m excited for him to be up here soon too.”