BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers and two EMS providers were injured by an explosion at a nail spa in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday night, according to authorities.

A man sustained life-threatening injuries around the same time, fire officials said.

The explosion occurred in the 1700 block of Rolling Road at the Libra Nails & Spa, according to authorities. It damaged several other businesses, fire officials said.

Baltimore County fire officials said the man may be a previous employee of the business. He was known to the business and its employees, according to authorities.

He is considered to be a suspect in the fire investigation, according to Baltimore County Police Department spokesman John Connors. Charges are pending, Connors said.

I just spoke with a witness — Reggie Watson — who describes a person going in and out of the Libra Nail & Spa as “disorderly” before the explosion Here’s how he describes the scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/sEkWgFa4lG — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) May 17, 2022

Hazardous materials may have been involved in the fire, county fire officials said.

Baltimore county police were initially responding to a criminal complaint around 9:15 p.m. when the explosion happened, according to authorities.

Fire officials did not get into the details of the criminal complaint.

Connors said the man had refused to leave the business. He allegedly ran back into the business and set it on fire, police said.

#BREAKING: Baltimore County Police say man known to Libra Nails & Spa in Windsor Mill accused of running to back of shop, setting place on fire, before explosion.. ➡️4 officers, 2 EMS providers & 1 civilian hospitalized Tune into @WJZ in the morning for the very latest.. https://t.co/pXE1AaKvea — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) May 17, 2022

The circumstances surrounding the fire—such as its origin and how it started—are under investigation, police said.

Investigators from the local division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the investigation, Connors said.

Following the explosion, firefighters began examining each business to make sure no one else was injured, authorities said.

Some of the first responders who were injured complained of chest pain and smoke inhalation, fire officials said.