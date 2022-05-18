BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and manslaughter after he struck and killed a road worker in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened about 10 p.m. in a construction zone near the intersection of Davidsonville Road and Kings Retreat Drive in Davidsonville, according to preliminary details released by Anne Arundel County Police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a Jeep was heading south on Davidsonville when it struck a Honda and drove away, police said. Police said the Jeep then struck a road crew worker while turning right onto Kings Retreat.

The vehicle kept going and veered off the roadway until it came to a stop after striking a nearby community sign, police said.

Police said the road worker, identified as 56-year-old Lizbeth Guzman, was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries. Guzman did not survive.

Based on field sobriety tests, investigators determined that the driver was intoxicated, police said.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Christopher Jonathan Asher of Davidsonville, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Asher is charged with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving, among other offenses.

The Honda’s driver was not hurt.