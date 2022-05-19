BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in southern Baltimore sent a woman to the hospital, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol near Potee Street and Patapsco Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. when they heard gunfire nearby, Baltimore Police said.
After searching the area, officers found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Riverside Road.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
No additional details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released Thursday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.