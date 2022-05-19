BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dundalk High School teacher is accused of assaulting two students, authorities said Thursday.
Andrew Lawrence Rader, 30, of Baltimore, was arrested Wednesday on assault charges in connection with the accusations, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: Developer Looks To Round Out Lexington Market With Short-Term Vendors
Police said detectives continue to investigate an unspecified incident and are looking to find out if there are other victims.
Rader was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with two counts of second-degree assault, court records show.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Breezy Friday, Alert Day On Saturday
Court records show the 30-year-old was released after posting $3,500 bond.
Specific details about the nature of the incident that resulted in Rader’s arrest weren’t immediately released Thursday.MORE NEWS: Man, 41, Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting, Baltimore Police Say
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-887-7720.