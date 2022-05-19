BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen is recovering after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend.
In a statement, Van Hollen extended his gratitude to those who reached out to wish him well after the episode, which was described as a "small stroke."
"I'm on the mend and on track for a full recovery, and following my doctors' orders, I'll begin to ease back into my schedule," the senator's statement said in part.
Van Hollen was admitted to George Washington University after experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain while giving a speech in western Maryland.
Although his activities have been dialed back, the senator said he wanted to make clear how he felt about two issues: aid to Ukraine and small business relief.
“While I won’t be present this afternoon to vote on these bills, they’ve got my strong support,” the senator said.