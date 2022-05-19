BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday hosted the 13th Weather Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
This popular event was canceled for the past two years in response to restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Sunny Friday, Alert Day On Saturday
But on Thursday morning, about 5,000 school children from around the area came to the ballpark for a science lesson from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tim, Meg, Bob, Marty and Derek taught the kids about all kinds of weather, from snow to tornadoes.READ MORE: Frederick Co. Furniture Sellers Charged With Violating Consumer Protection Act, Frosh Says
The best part? The students got to stick around and watch the Orioles take on the New York Yankees.
Plus, our weather team even got to help with the traditional first pitch.MORE NEWS: Preakness Tradition Alibi Breakfast Returns After 2-Year Hiatus