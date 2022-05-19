BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Snuffy.
Snuffy is a 3-year-old dog who is so smart and well trained.
Her foster mom has taught her all kinds of commands.
Snuffy loves doing training, playing and snuggling .
She enjoys hikes and walks and does well on a leash.
She is now available for adoption through Adopt A Homeless Animal (AAHA).
To learn more about Snuffy, you can visit the organization’s website here.