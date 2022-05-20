BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to record heat expected this weekend, Johns Hopkin University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health announced Friday will delay its outdoor commencement ceremony to late Saturday afternoon.
The change was made in anticipation of a heat wave bringing 90-degree weather to the region over the weekend. The commencement is at an outdoor venue with little shade.
On Thursday, the school announced the ceremony would be shortened to last around 2 hours, with only doctoral students’ names being called and walking across the stage. Due to the shortened event, those receiving their master’s degrees would not have been able to walk across the stage.
The school will now have a full ceremony at 5:30 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. The ceremony was shortened in other ways, for example, there won't be a processional.
The event is now expected to last around three hours, with every student’s name being read. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Margaret Hamburg is still the commencement speaker.
Additionally, water and fans will be provided, as well as first aid tents located in and around the stage area.
