BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action.

“Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.

Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily.

“There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really terrifies me,” Cory told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

One of the latest victims is Cartrel Baboolal. He was shot and found inside a vacant home on a desolate stretch of Wilhelm Street last week.

May 12th at 11:21 pm Mr. Cartrel Baboolal was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest and charges you may be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/q6RbxwgjkF — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 18, 2022

“Man, how did that happen to him? He’s a nice guy,” Cory said. “I’ve known several people who have minded their business and still been murdered.”

Hellgren asked whether neighborhoods like Carrollton Ridge can get better. “It can because there are good people in this neighborhood,” Cory said.

The city council and the mayor laid out crime plans this week. Mayor Brandon Scott pushed for civilians to handle non-emergencies so officers can spend more time on serious, violent crime.

Baltimore Police Unveil “SMART” Crime Strategy As Violence Surges; Hogan Weighs In https://t.co/YubDGjFjF6 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 19, 2022

Some council members called for immediate action.

“The state of public safety in our city at this time is unacceptable. We are currently on track for over 350 homicides this year,” said council member Eric Costello.

“It’s out of control,” council member Robert Stokes said. “They shoot during the daytime. They shoot during the night. They killed a young lady who was pregnant in my district. They killed a young man who was celebrating his prom.”

🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022

Jasmine Brunson, Jr. was just 17 when he was shot at his prom after party.

Council members said 130 CitiWatch cameras are not working at a Thursday news conference.

They said detectives’ caseloads are too high, and the crime lab does not have enough resources to process evidence leading to delays in solving crimes.

“We know it’s a top issue. That’s why we continue to press on it each and every day. We’re going to do that. The police department has seized almost 900 guns already this year which is an increase from last year,” Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Friday. “We are not going to rest until we are making sure the people who are committing these things are held accountable and preventing them in every way possible.”