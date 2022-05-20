BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Owings Mills on Reisterstown Road, police said.
Officers responded at 3 p.m. to the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown
Chopper 13 is over heavy police presence in the area. Investigators appear to be focused on the area around a pizza shop.
