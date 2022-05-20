BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Somerset County resident faces numerous charges after improvised bombs and a stockpile of guns were found Friday at their Princess Anne home, Maryland State Police said.
It took bomb technicians hours to render the devices safe and render the home clear of any other threat. The devices were defused without incident and no injuries were reported, officials said.
Deputy State Fire Marshals responded the home at 11347 Stewart Neck Road after Maryland State Police reported the devices, which were found in the home during the execution of a Search and Seizure Warrant in an investigation into malicious destruction of property.
Police said three complete pipe bombs and four improvised explosive hand grenades were found in the house, along with 32 firearms that included several "military grade" weapons.
The occupant of the home, who was not identified, faces felony charges of manufacturing and possession of destructive devices, officials said. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.