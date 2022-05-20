BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the Preakness.

That’s a good thing because we’ve declared Saturday an Alert Day due to an intense combination of heat and humidity we’ll be dealing with all day.

We’re talking about temperatures in the mid 90s, which will be the first time we’ve seen them soar that high since last August.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 95 in Baltimore, just shy of a record of 96 degrees set back in 1934.

This is an area of concern, especially for those spending time outdoors, because of heat-related illness. With the humidity, the heat index will be near 100 degrees.

Given that triple-digit heat, it’s important to stay hydrated when you’re outside and to take breaks either in the shade or air conditioning if possible.

A couple other tips? Wear light, loose-fitting clothes if you can. And if you’re feeling overheated, try placing cold water or ice on your wrists or neck to cool down.

The bottom line? Don’t spend an extended amount of time outside if you can avoid it. If you are outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water.

As for the Preakness Stakes, we’re looking at hot and sticky weather with roughly 91-degree temperatures at post time, which is about 7:01 p.m.

That means you’ll still want to stay hydrated even as we head into the evening hours.