BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore/Washington International Airport is experiencing flight delays in the wake of a severe thunderstorm on Sunday, according to FlightAware.
The flight-tracking website shows that BWI airport is experiencing departure delays of 31 minutes to 45 minutes—and that time frame is growing.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends
The airport has had 48 flight cancellations today, according to the website. It has also experienced 148 flight delays.READ MORE: Waterfront Partnership Of Baltimore Offers Free Exercise Classes Along Inner Harbor
FlightAware’s MiseryMap shows that BWI airport is experiencing difficulties but not enduring the same level of struggles as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which saw 102 flight cancellations and 453 flight delays on Sunday.
Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday are expected to move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy.MORE NEWS: Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday