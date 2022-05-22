CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
WHITE MARSH, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials say 15 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a passenger bus flipped onto its side along I-95 southbound between Brashaw Road and Raphel Road.

47 people were on the Megabus at the time of the accident, 20 of which were not injured.

Fire crews from Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are also on the scene assisting Baltimore County Fire and currently only one lane of traffic is open.

