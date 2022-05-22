WHITE MARSH, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials say 15 people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after a passenger bus flipped onto its side along I-95 southbound between Brashaw Road and Raphel Road.
47 people were on the Megabus at the time of the accident, 20 of which were not injured.
#bcofd BUS ACCIDENT I95S btwn Brashaw & Raphel | CMD advises 15 patients with non-life threatening injuries were transported to local hospitals | Scene remains active | Expect continued delays. DT0655 TF pic.twitter.com/H8UxwvPWsQ
Fire crews from Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are also on the scene assisting Baltimore County Fire and currently only one lane of traffic is open.READ MORE: Early Voting Wins Preakness Stakes Amid Record Temperatures
