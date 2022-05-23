BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trip to Ocean City is one of the best ways to kick off summer in Maryland, and now the resort city is boasting a music festival with star headliners to end the season.
The three-day Oceans Calling Festival announced its lineup Monday, with headliners Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette.
A mix of genres will be present with other artists including singer Cyndi Lauper, Maryland-bred rapper Logic and alt-rock band Grouplove.

The festival is set for September 30 to October 2. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon, with three-day general admission tickets starting at $185 and one-day general admission tickets starting at $99.
The festival will also be a culinary celebration with vendors from across the east coast, as well as appearances by celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag.
Visit the festival’s website for more information on the event.