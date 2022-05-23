CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS.

Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire.

Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

