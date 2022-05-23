BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an unseasonably hot weekend with temperature highs of 95 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, Monday was mild and cool.

A cold front kept temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The normal high is now up to 77 degrees, and Maryland residents will not see it until the end of the week.

Some light rain will sprinkle across the state overnight and on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, plenty of clouds will hang around.

Thursday will begin to warm up with showers possible by nightfall.

By Friday, a front will approach the area, and late-day showers or a thunderstorm will be possible.

Hopefully, the weather will dry out just in time for the weekend along with gradual warming too.

The temperature in the Baltimore area should be back in the low to mid-80s by Sunday and Monday.

If all things work out and systems don’t get hung up, then Marylanders should see a very pleasant sunny and warm Memorial day weekend.

The beach weather looks fine too, but water temperatures will still be on the cool side—mostly in the mid-60s.