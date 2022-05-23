BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steep gas prices aren’t keeping Marylanders from hitting the road for the holidays this summer.

AAA anticipates more than 814,000 Marylanders will travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, with most of them planning to drive to their destinations.

Of those traveling for the holiday weekend, a little more than 730,000 (90%) will be traveling by car, up about 4% compared to last year, AAA says. Roughly 65,000 plan to take to the skies and another 19,000 will take the bus, train or cruise.

An estimated 35 million Americans are hitting the road for the occasion, despite record-high gas prices, AAA spokesperson Ragina Cooper Ali said.

“Our roadways will be as crowded as they have been over the holiday since pre-pandemic, but airports, train stations and bus depots will be extremely busy, so travelers should plan accordingly,” Ali said.

Last year, nearly 763,000 Marylanders traveled for the holiday, with 702,000 driving, over 53,000 flying and nearly 7,000 traveling by bus, train or cruise, according to figures provided by AAA.

The number of people expected to fly this year represents a 21-percent increase compared to the number of air travelers this time last year. Similarly, the anticipated number of people traveling by bus, train or boat is up by nearly 180%.

“While the increase in auto travel is notable given the pain at the pump, a sharp jump in air travel and travel by other modes of transportation suggests gas prices may be motivating some travelers to consider alternates to driving,” Ali said.

For Marylanders hitting the road for the holiday, AAA recommends getting your car inspected, packing a summer emergency kit and traveling during off-peak hours.

As for those flying, the organization suggests checking your flight status before you head out, arriving at the airport early and getting familiar with regulations, including mask requirements.

“Whether you will be driving, flying or taking some other mode of transportation over the holiday weekend, planning ahead is key to ensuring your best travel experience,” Ali said.