BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Cheyenne.
She is a 5-year-old chihuaua mix who weighs about 10 pounds.
Cheyenne came to the rescue when her owner died recently.
Even though it's a very sad situation, she has adjusted well and is a happy girl.
All she wants is to be with people, give kisses, and quietly hang out.
She is now available for adoption through Animal Allies Rescue Foundation.
To learn more about Cheyenne, you can visit the organization’s website here.