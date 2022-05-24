LONDON - OCTOBER 23: A fire truck races to an emergency call October 23, 2002 in London, United Kingdom. Deputy British Prime Minister John Prescott has warned that firefighters will be risking lives if they go on strike for a 40 percent pay raise as they have threatened. Full-time firefighters are planning to begin the series of eight day walkouts over 36 days October 29, 2002. The Army, Royal Navy and RAF are on standby to provide cover along with 4,000 part-time firefighters with the Retained Firefighters Union (RFU). (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are trying to extinguish a house fire in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighters union.
The fire started in the 2200 block of Cedley Street in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood on Tuesday, union officials said in a social media post.
Firefighters have asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, according to authorities.
🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥
2200 blk Cedley St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from the rear of a 2 story row home. Additional units have been requested.@RichLangford734 @officers964 @PrezFannon964 @lrhesq pic.twitter.com/EGtjSCUORM
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 25, 2022