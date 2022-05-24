BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged in connection with the Monday stabbing of a Philadelphia train station employee, Philadelphia Police said Tuesday.
The employee remains in serious condition, police said.
Adiren Mayo, 29, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses.
Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to 30th Street Station for a report of a person with a weapon. There, officers learned the suspect and a 41-year-old employee of the station got into a physical fight in the bathroom of the station.
Mayo allegedly used a folding knife to stab the employee twice in the chest. The employee was hospitalized and is in stable, but serious condition.
Police located Mayo and he was arrested.