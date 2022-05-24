BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A collision between tractor trailers in the Fort McHenry Tunnel on Southbound I-95 has closed multiple lanes, the Baltimore firefighter’s union said. A person is trapped and a rescue is underway, the union said.

At least one person has already been hospitalized, according to state authorities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted the crash happened Tuesday afternoon between three tractor trailers. Hazmat was requested due to spilled diesel.

💥CRASH W/ RESCUE U/D💥

SB I-95 Inside Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1@Zeke_Cohen @CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest are still trying to free the trapped person. Due to the severity, the @shocktrauma go-team, a team of trauma doctors, has been called to help. SB Tunnel closed #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/KO4f0UZJF7 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 24, 2022

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the crash happened around 1 p.m. with three vehicles involved on southbound I-95 in the right tube of the tunnel.

The department said the left tube is open as of 3:30 p.m. after traffic was held to allow vehicles that were in the right tube at the time of the crash to leave the tunnel. The right tube is expected to be closed for an extended period for cleanup.

The MDTA advises commuters to use I-895 or I-695 as alternate routes due to heavy backups. Northbound lanes of I-695 are not impacted.

Chopper 13 over the scene reported traffic backed up for miles, past Eastern Avenue.

Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.