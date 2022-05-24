CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man died after he was found with a head injury early Monday in northern Baltimore.

Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4600 block of Northwood Drive in response to a man lying in the street, Baltimore Police said.

Responding officers found 22-year-old Davon Silver-Nelson lying on the ground with an injury to the head, police said.

Silver-Nelson was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No additional details were immediately released as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

