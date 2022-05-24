Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Southeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers initially received a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of O'Donnell Street at 2:40 p.m. But they didn't find a gunshot victim, police said.
A short time later, they learned that the teenager had walked into a local hospital in search of medical treatment for his hand injury.
Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Southeastern District are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.