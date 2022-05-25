BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch kicked off his new career as “Coach Sam.”
The team shared a picture on Wednesday of Koch working with rookie punter Jordan Stout and long snapper Nick Moore at OTAs, six days after the 16-year veteran announced his retirement.
READ MORE: Scott Calls For Tougher Laws In Response To Texas School Shooting
A member of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team, Koch ended his playing career with a franchise-record 256 regular season games in purple and black, including a streak of 239 consecutive games. He also holds team records in total punts and punt yardage.
On fakes, Koch completed 7 of 8 passes for 82 yards, also scoring one rushing touchdown and one 2-point conversion.
In his new role, Koch serves as a special teams consultant for the Ravens, mentoring Stout, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
During a lengthy and at times emotional retirement press conference, Koch said he received a call on Draft Day from head coach John Harbaugh and executive vice president and general Eric DeCosta, who told him they might use one of their picks on a punter.
“And at that point I think I knew my time was over, and it’s OK,” he said. “I’m very excited for my next chapter in life, and all I can do is be very appreciative of the way they handled it.”