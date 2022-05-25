BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montessori Public Charter School in Baltimore was briefly placed on lockdown after a threat to the school was called in, according to an email to parents obtained by WJZ. The threat was later found to be untrue.
The school went immediately into lockdown after it received "a phone call by an individual making a threat to the school," the message said.
The threat was investigated and was found to be untrue, Baltimore City Public Schools said.
READ MORE: Ferguson And Jones Downplay Possibility Of Special Session For Gas Tax, Blame Oil Companies
A school today was temporarily on lockdown while we investigated a possible threat, which was found to be untrue. pic.twitter.com/K5eTe8Qpt3
— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) May 25, 2022
Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.