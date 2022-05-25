Hi Everyone!

With the much-anticipated arrival of “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, the millions of fans of the original are TOTALLY feeling the “need for speed!”

(IThe line was said by not just Tom Cruise’s character “Maverick”, but also by Anthony Edward’s character “Goose.” Cruise says, “I feel the need…” and Edwards finishes it with “…need for speed!”)

Today we felt the need to see fighter planes, so we did another WJZ at 9 “Museum Week” encore at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River.

Glenn L. Martin was one of America’s true aviation pioneers.

On the museum’s website, there is an extensive history of Martin, his life and accomplishments.

To say it is impressive, and that “he was one heck of a guy” is a DRAMATIC understatement. And besides his impact on America’s aviation program, the impact of his company on a sprawling plot of land in eastern Baltimore County was HUGE.

Just across Eastern Avenue from Martin State Airport is a subdivision well known as “Aero Acres,” where many of the streets are named after airplane parts.

Now, back to the museum. It is a two-part visit, one inside and one outside, and that is where we were today, along the flight line. There are over 14 exhibits to walk right up to and touch. And one, in particular, is the F-4C Phantom, the jet that inspired the “next breed” that you saw in the original “Top Gun.”

I was able to sit in the cockpit of the F-4C, and let me tell you something if you were the pilot you could not afford to have a bad day. It was small, actually cramped, and with a surprising amount of dials and switches to get the job done!

Today we had the Executive Director, historian, and flight line expert join us in the first half hour to discuss the modern jets and how the Top Gun program happened.

Joining us in the second half of WJZ at 9 were the folks who maintain these airplanes along with Gus McLeod and Jane Toskes. Jane started flying over 40 years ago and wanted to be an astronaut. As she said, NASA didn’t “take girls then.”

Now she still flies and heads the children’s program at the museum. By the way, the “Kids Page” on the website has some fun things for a bored child to do on a Summer afternoon. And they do host birthday parties!

Gus McLeod will be the next Executive Director of the museum A pilot himself, he was the first aviator to fly an open cockpit bi plane to the North Pole and back safely. He told us the temperature was -52 degrees up there! That will put you on the legend podium!

Lots of fun today. Photographer K2 and I thank them for hosting us! We’ll see ya tomorrow!

Marty B!