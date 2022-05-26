BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore is offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their family until Labor Day.
The museum showcases dozens of locomotives and showcases the role trains have played in the military. An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the B&O railroad museum is home to "the oldest, most comprehensive collection of railroad artifacts in the Western Hemisphere."
The museum's location in the Pigtown neighborhood includes the 1851 Mt. Clare Station, the 1884 Baldwin Roundhouse and the first mile of commercial railroad track in America, according to the museum.
The promotion runs from May 23 until Sept. 5, and includes the service member along with up to five members of their family.
The promotion is part of the Blue Star Museums program, a collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums across the country.