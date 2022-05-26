BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School.
First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ.READ MORE: Man, 26, Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting; Police Say
The spokesperson said students and staff remained inside the building while the school resource officer went outside to keep an eye on the bear.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Clouds & More Clouds, Plus Friday's An Alert Day
Animal control was notified of the encounter, but the bear fled before they arrived, the spokesperson said. It was last seen running into the woods near Route 97.MORE NEWS: Jury Acquits Man Of Murder Of Baltimore Anti-Violence Advocate Dante Barksdale
The National Park Service offers the following tips for bear encounters:
- Stay still and stay calm. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms, which helps bears identify humans.
- Talk to the bear in low tones, which aren’t threatening. Do not scream or make any sudden movements.
- Do not run and do not try climbing a tree to get away. Bears are capable of running fast and scaling trees.
- If possible, leave the area calmly. If this is not an option, allow the bear to leave the area on its own.