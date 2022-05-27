ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Headed to the beach Friday? Pack your patience.
Miles-long delays are reported along U.S. 50 eastbound Friday before the Bay Bridge. As of 5 p.m., traffic is backed up about 3.5 miles, officials said.
two-way traffic is now in effect, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. Officials are urging travelers to leave early or stay late throughout the weekend to ease congestion.
The Maryland Department of Transportation estimates that the best time to head to the beach on Saturday is before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the best time for travel is before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m., the state agency said in a social media post.

EB US 50 delays have ended prior to Bay Bridge. Tomorrow’s best drive time is before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m. and Sunday is before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Thanks for your commitment to safe driving practices. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #MDShorebound
The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months:
- Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore.
- The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include:
- Thursday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Friday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29 – before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
- Memorial Day Monday, May 30 – before 9 a.m. and after 11 p.m.\
- To sign up for email/text alerts or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov.
- Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions or visit baybridge.com to view traffic cameras.