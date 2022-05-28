CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers were shot in downtown Baltimore—one of them fatally—near the harbor on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol near Inner Harbor responded to the sounds of bullets flying through the air at 7:34 p.m., police said.

They found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot injuries in the 300 block of East Pratt Street.. The 17-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison talked to reporters following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call detectives at 410-396-2411 or they can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

