BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 2500 block of E Hoffman Street Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area around 11:42a.m. were the found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 15-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators located a crime scene nearby in the 1300 block of North Luzerne Avenue.
