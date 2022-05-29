BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A dirt bike rider dies after being involved in an accident in the 2500 block of East Biddle Street around 9:35p.m. Saturday night.
Baltimore City Police officers responding to the area discovered the 31-year-old dirt bike rider lying on the ground and suffering from a massive head injury.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A preliminary investigation reveals the dirt bike rider was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion, which knocked him off the bike.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.
