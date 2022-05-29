BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash.
Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected.
Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing in the crash.