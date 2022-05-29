BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A beautiful Sunday across the entire region as we’ll have plenty of sunshine, low humidity, light winds and highs between 80 and 85-degrees.
Skies will be generally clear tonight with temps falling into the lower-60s.Memorial Day will see hotter temperatures and slightly more humidity as highs will be either side of 90-degrees.
The high heat and humidity will be around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday will be dry and Wednesday will only have a slight chance for a storm in the afternoon/evening.
A cold front approaches Thursday with a better chance for showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Behind the font, cooler and less humid air moves in for Friday and Saturday with highs closer to 80-degrees.
The National Weather Service did conform an EF-0 tornado touchdown in Olney Friday at 12:22 PM. Some big trees were knocked, there was some damage to a few homes, but no injuries or fatalities.