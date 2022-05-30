BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a beautiful addition to your family, look no further than Blu.

This 5-month-old Husky mix gets along well with children, adults and other dogs alike, making her the perfect fit for just about any home.

Blu’s story began far from Baltimore. She came here from Texas, after she and her siblings were found abandoned in the woods in Houston.

Now, Blu is being fostered while waiting to find her furever home.

“She’s engaging, she’s having fun with everyone, she’s very gentle with the kids, so she has adapted really well very quickly,” Blu’s foster mom, Corry, says.

Corry says Blu enjoys spending time with other dogs and is very comfortable in her crate, where is where she likes to go when things get noisy.

The only thing that would make this beautiful and easygoing pup’s life complete would be a permanent home with a loving family.

Blu is available for adoption through TRU Rescue. If you would like to adopt her, or any of TRU’s dogs, visit the rescue organization’s website.

Once you’ve logged on, just click on “Adopt” and fill out an adoption application.

